Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HT traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.06. 277,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,472. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $319.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -13.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on HT. StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

