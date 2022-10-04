Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Hess alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.41. 109,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59. Hess has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.85.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.