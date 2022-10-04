Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 219,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 131,208 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIW opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

