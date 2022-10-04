Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,440 ($17.40) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,150 ($25.98).

HIK traded down GBX 18 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,339.50 ($16.19). The company had a trading volume of 368,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,418.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,664.59. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 998.88. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,496 ($30.16).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

