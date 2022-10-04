Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %
Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,357.50 ($16.40) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,496 ($30.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,418.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,664.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,013.06.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
