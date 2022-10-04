Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 8.0 %

HIMX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,791. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $946.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.61 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 54.69%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

