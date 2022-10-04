Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target Raised to $51.50

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $51.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 218.69% from the stock’s current price.

Hippo Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. Hippo has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.75). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 218.29%. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hippo will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hippo by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hippo by 40.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hippo by 57.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hippo by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

