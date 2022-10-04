Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target Raised to $51.50

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $51.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 218.69% from the stock’s current price.
Hippo Trading Down 12.8 %
Shares of Hippo stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. Hippo has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.68.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.75). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 218.29%. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hippo will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
