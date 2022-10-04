Hoge Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.43 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $13.43 million and $255,397.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 401,289,179,320 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hoge Finance is hoge.finance. The Reddit community for Hoge Finance is https://reddit.com/r/hoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.