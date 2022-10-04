Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 99,089 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,051 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,089 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 209,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,189,342. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.