Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.16. 19,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,499. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,533 shares of company stock valued at $31,939,076 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

