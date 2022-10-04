Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $16.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $589.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,530. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.23 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

