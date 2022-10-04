Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $17.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.53. The company had a trading volume of 53,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.77 and its 200-day moving average is $540.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

