Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. 176,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,385,137. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

