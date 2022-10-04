Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,799 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.