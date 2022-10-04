Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

Insider Activity

AutoZone Trading Up 0.4 %

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,917,374 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,206.10. 2,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,179.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,634.34 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

