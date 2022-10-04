Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 55,286 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,286 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises about 1.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.75. 175,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

