Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 681 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 84,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.