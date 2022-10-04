HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

HTBI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HTBI opened at $22.42 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $350.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.58.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Insider Activity

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 257,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.