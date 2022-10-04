Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,106,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

HON stock opened at $176.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

