Hot Cross Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.93 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $576,616.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross launched on May 14th, 2021. Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hot Cross is hotcross.com. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hot Cross Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hot Cross is a multi-chain tool suite. It aims to be a toolbox for EVM networks and expand to non-EVM chains in future.The native digital cryptographically-secured ecosystem utility token of Hot Cross ($HOTCROSS) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Hot Cross, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Hot Cross and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the protocol/network which allows users to access a various number of products in the Hot Cross suite.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.