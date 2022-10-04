HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 590 at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Investec raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $617.71.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HSBC by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth about $8,734,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

