Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $74.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.
HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61.
In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company's stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
