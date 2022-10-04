Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $74.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

