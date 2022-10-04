Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.88

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 348361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

