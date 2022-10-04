Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Huntsman Stock Up 4.2 %

HUN stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,334,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 236.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,467.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 87,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

