Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Huntsman Stock Up 4.2 %
HUN stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman
In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,334,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 236.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,467.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 87,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
