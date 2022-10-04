Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Shares Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. 15,721,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Stock Up 5.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.76. The stock has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27.
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile
Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.
