Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.46. 15,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.