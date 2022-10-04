iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

iA Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$71.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.70 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$241.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 9.1899995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total value of C$69,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,925,087.30.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

