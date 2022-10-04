iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total transaction of C$69,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,925,087.30.

iA Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$85.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.57.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$241.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 9.1899995 earnings per share for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

