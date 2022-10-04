iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIOGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 10,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iBio by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 716,295 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBio by 400.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

Shares of iBio are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 11th.

About iBio

(Get Rating)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.