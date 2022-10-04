iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 10,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iBio by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 716,295 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBio by 400.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

About iBio

Shares of iBio are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 11th.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

