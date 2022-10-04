Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

ICHR stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $747.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after buying an additional 381,711 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Ichor by 1,341.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 345,894 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,625 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

