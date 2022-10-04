Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 154,061 shares.The stock last traded at $27.05 and had previously closed at $26.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 31,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

