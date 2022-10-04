Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Ichor stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,956. The company has a market capitalization of $747.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.04. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 52,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

