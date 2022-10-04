ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,670,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 22,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.06. 6,577,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,409,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

About ICICI Bank

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

