IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $336.68 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $672.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.83.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

