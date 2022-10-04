Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.
Immatics Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Immatics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.36). Immatics had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Immatics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.