Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Immatics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Immatics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.36). Immatics had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Immatics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

