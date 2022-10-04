Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $561,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199,614 shares in the company, valued at $256,769,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $2,159,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,899 shares in the company, valued at $39,515,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199,614 shares in the company, valued at $256,769,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $11,326,036. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

