Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 775,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. 6,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.45.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

