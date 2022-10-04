Insider Buying: FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) CEO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FONR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.95. 27,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,180. FONAR Co. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FONAR during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

