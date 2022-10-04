Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $18.88 on Tuesday, hitting $236.21. 2,317,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

