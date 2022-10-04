Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) General Counsel Sells 3,725 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $15,160.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,275 shares in the company, valued at $648,249.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 64,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $375.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

