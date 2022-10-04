Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells 1,280,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,764,168 shares in the company, valued at $30,623,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $111,221.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $634,991.70.

Shares of WISH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. 44,397,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,195,318. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $547.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

