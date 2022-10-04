Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,263.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dril-Quip Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE DRQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 5,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $728.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
