Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,263.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DRQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 5,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $728.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

About Dril-Quip

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

