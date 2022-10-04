Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 11,276 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,274 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,917,000 after buying an additional 203,977 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

