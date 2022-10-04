Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55.

On Thursday, August 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $17.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.01. The company had a trading volume of 640,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,171. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.63.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

