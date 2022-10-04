InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.42. 22,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 22,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.51.
InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.
