Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Installed Building Products worth $34,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 102,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.