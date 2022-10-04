INT Price Reaches $0.0030 (INT)

INT (INT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. INT has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $103,714.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INT has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,532.48 or 0.99954422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064880 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INT

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

