Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.47

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.47 and last traded at C$204.55, with a volume of 157291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$197.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cormark decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$215.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$194.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$186.13. The firm has a market cap of C$35.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.1099991 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,710,261.04. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

