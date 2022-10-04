Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Up 8.5% in September

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.