Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6,197.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 345,429 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,887,644. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.